Minneapolis riots: Stores destroyed by looters
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 photo, a looter uses a claw hammer as he tries to break into a cash register at a Target store in Minneapolis. Rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city, as peaceful protests turned increasingly violent in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Debris and carts are strewn in the Target parking lot near the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, following a night of rioting and looting as protests continue over the arrest of George Floyd who died in police custody. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. A video taken by a bystander shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of a man in custody who later died. The four officers involved have been firedAP Photo/Jim Monehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Young men stand atop a burning car in the Target parking lot E. Lake St. during a third night of unrest following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody early in the week and seen Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN.Edward Washington,cq/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protestors enter a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man poses in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in flames, while protesters hold a rally against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fire burns inside The Family Dollar Store after a night of unrest and protests in the death of George Floyd early Friday, May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.David Joles/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A protester carries a U.S. flag upside, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A liquor store is burned during protests near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People take items from a liquor store Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A person takes items from a liquor store Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Smashed windows at a building show the damage after a night of protests on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. The damage happened as protesters angry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned out for a demonstration in Columbus that began peacefully but turned violent, with windows smashed at the Ohio Statehouse and storefronts along surrounding downtown streets.AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Hugginshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Law enforcement officers amassed along Lake Street near Hiawatha Ave. as fires burned after a night of unrest and protests in the death of George Floyd early Friday, May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis.David Joles/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A business' window is destroyed in St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, May 28, 2020. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A firefighter pauses Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sandra King, 70, waits for her granddaughter near the remains of AutoZone across from the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28, 2020. King, who lives in the neighborhood, was brought to a protest by her granddaughter.Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A demonstrator displays a "Black Lives Matter" sign Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A protestor breaks a window of a business with a baseball bat, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Seen from Hiawatha Avenue, a large fire burns Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis during a third night of unrest following the death of George Floyd.David Joles/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Workers repair smashed windows at a building south of downtown on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Multiple downtown storefronts had their windows smashed and some businesses were looted early Friday.AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Hugginshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A car burns in a Target parking lot Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard on Thursday as looting broke out in St. Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence after rioting over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody, reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles.Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Damage inside Winan's Chocolates + Coffees + Wine near downtown on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Franchise owners Monica and Miles Thomas said much of the store's supplies of wine and chocolate were stolen or smashed.AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Hugginshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protestors demonstrate in front of police in riot gear, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
