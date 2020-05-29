George Floyd death: Minneapolis school board members draft resolution to terminate police contract

A member of the Minneapolis Public Schools board said Friday that he has drafted a resolution to terminate its contract with the city's police department following the death of George Floyd.

In a tweet outlining his proposal, Josh Pauly said the school district "cannot align itself with MPD and claim to fight institutional racism."

He said plans to bring the resolution to the full board on June 2. Siad Ali, a director of the Minneapolis Board of Education, said he co-sponsored the resolution in a separate tweet.

If passed, the measure would terminate MPS's contract with the police department, cease all future negotiations with the law enforcement agency and direct the superintendent and staff to devise an alternative plan.

Pauly said the measure comes days after Floyd, an African-American, died Monday after a white police officer pinned his knee into his neck for several minutes during an arrest.

Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe while onlookers pleaded with the officer, Derek Chauvin. He has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

"Our communities are in pain, and our city is on fire as a result of MPD's blatant disregard for black lives. The people of our city are demanding justice," Pauly wrote.