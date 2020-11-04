Expand / Collapse search
Protesters in Minneapolis carry ‘America is Over’ banner; 14 arrested after setting off fireworks, police say

The group also blocked traffic and spray-painted storefronts

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A group of protesters set off fireworks and spray-painted business storefronts in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of 14 people, police said.

A few dozen protesters marched through the city's Uptown neighborhood, lighting fireworks and carrying a banner that read “America is Over" as presidential election results started to come in.

The protesters also blocked traffic, spray-painted storefronts, and threw traffic signs and debris into the streets, police told Fox News in a statement.

Minneapolis police arrested protesters who marched with fireworks to the city's Uptown neighborhood Tuesday night. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Police at the scene maintained their distance from the protesters until members of the group shot firecrackers at officers and refused to obey orders, police spokesman John Elder said in the press release.

Police arrested 12 adult females and one adult male on suspicion of rioting. One adult female was also arrested for fourth-degree assault in addition to the rioting suspicion charge.

Protesters marched through Uptown Minneapolis lighting off fireworks as election numbers from across the country started to come in on Tuesday night. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP)

A crowd of onlookers yelled at police as officers processed those who were arrested, but there was no violence at the scene, FOX9 reporter Karen Scullin tweeted.

Civil unrest was sparked in cities across the country as the 2020 presidential election results were underway.