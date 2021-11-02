Minneapolis police department referendum: Multiple carjackings in 90 minute period day before crucial vote

Just one day before a pivotal vote on the future of the city's police department, six total carjackings and attempted carjackings occurred within a 90 minute period.

According to a spokesperson from the Minneapolis Police Department, the incidents took place on Monday between 6:14 p.m. and 7:48 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS VOTERS TO DECIDE ON POLICE REPLACEMENT MEASURE

The first carjacking took place around 6:14 p.m at 1400 Lake St W in Minneapolis, where a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.

The second armed carjacking ended with the vehicle being stolen around 6:52 p.m. and took place at 4700 Block Garfield.

The third armed carjacking occurred around 7:48 p.m. at 1500 Lake St W.

In addition, there were also three attempted carjackings, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The first attempted armed carjacking occurred at 6:48 p.m. and was located at 4800 Upton Ave S. The suspects left in an SUV.

The second attempted armed carjacking included 4 male suspects and occurred around 7:01 p.m. at the 3800 Block of Pillsbury Ave S. They arrived and left in a black SUV.

The third attempted armed carjacking occurred around 7:36 and the suspects also arrived and left in a black SUV.

There have been no arrests made in these cases, according to the spokesperson.

This string of carjackings comes just days after six additional carjackings occurred within a five-hour period on Friday, according to Fox 9.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, DEFUNDED ITS POLICE DEPARTMENT. NOW VOTERS WILL DECIDE IF CITY NEEDS MORE OFFICERS

Minneapolis Police Department Garrett Parten said there has been an increase in carjacking crimes over the past year.

"The sharp rise in carjacking crimes in 2020 and 2021 has been frightening for our community residents, visitors, and businesses. MPD is continuing the work of providing safety information to the public, apprehending suspects, investigate cases, and collaborating with the Hennepin County Attorney’s office and the courts to hold offenders accountable," Parten said.

According to Minneapolis Police Department statistics, there was a 286% increase in carjackings from 2019 to 2020.

In 2019, there were 104 reported "robberies with a listed loss of a stolen vehicle." In 2020, that number rose to 401.

The carjackings came just one day before a referendum on the city's police department, where voters will decide whether or not to implement a Department of Public Safety, replacing the Minneapolis Police Department, which would be managed by the mayor and city council.