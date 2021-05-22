Minneapolis Police: 2 dead, 8 injured in downtown shooting
The shooting started after an argument between 2 men
A shooting in downtown Minneapolis killed two people and wounded eight others, police said early Saturday.
The 10 people shot included five men and five women, the police department said in a series of tweets.
Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition, police said. The other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
No arrests were immediately announced.
Police spokesperson John Elder said the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting, KMSP-TV reported.
This is a developing story.