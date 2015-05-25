Minneapolis man stopped at NYC airport indicted for conspiracy to support Islamic State group

A Minneapolis man who was previously charged with lying to the FBI is now facing additional counts alleging he tried to provide support to the Islamic State group.

A federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Hamza Ahmed on one count of conspiring to provide material support to the terror group and one count of attempting to provide material support.

Court documents say Ahmed and three others took a bus from Minnesota to New York City in November and planned to travel overseas but were stopped. Ahmed was arrested this month and is in custody after a judge said comments he posted on Twitter amounted to threats.

Authorities say a handful of Minnesotans have traveled to Syria to fight with militants.

A message left with Ahmed's attorney wasn't immediately returned Thursday.