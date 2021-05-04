Minneapolis airport scare as 9-year-old rides baggage conveyor belt system

A Minneapolis airport almost lost some valuable cargo when a 9-year-old boy went on a ride through the baggage check system, according to reports.

A spokesman for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport said the child was traveling with a group of 20 people Saturday afternoon when he dove onto the luggage belt near the ticketing area. The group reportedly lost track of him while they were busy checking their bags.

WOMAN GIVES BIRTH MID-FLIGHT EN ROUTE TO HAWAII, ACCORDING TO VIRAL TIKTOK

He turned up five minutes later near the bag-screening equipment, where police found him, MPR News reported.

Airport spokesperson Pat Hogan said the boy was unharmed.

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TURNS INTO SLUGFEST AFTER MASSIVE BRAWL BREAKS OUT

"There was a lot of confusion because there were so many people in the group," Hogan said. "They were all checking their bags and putting their own bags on the conveyors, so it took a second for them to realize he was missing -- but as soon as they did people sprang into action and the police were able to find him quickly."

Hogan said he was unaware of any similar incidents, insisting the area that the boy climbed into was "very difficult to get into," according to The Star Tribune.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident will likely lead to a review of the baggage system’s security safeguards, which all seemed to have failed.