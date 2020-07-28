Milwaukee police release photos of suspect in Trump supporter's shooting death

Milwaukee police have released photos of a suspect in the shooting death last week of a Rastafarian community fixture who was a supporter of President Trump.

Bernell Trammell, 60, was killed Thursday afternoon, shocking those who knew him as a peaceful man. The murder prompted calls from leading Wisconsin Republicans for a federal probe to determine if the killing had to do with his politics.

Trammell was shot in front of signs he had put in a storefront window expressing his support for Trump’s reelection.

Milwaukee police have made no arrests in the case.

RESPECTED MILWAUKEE COMMUNITY FIGURE, TRUMP AND BLACK LIVES MATTER SUPPORTER, FATALLY SHOT IN FRONT OF OWN STORE

“This incident is still under investigation and the motive of this homicide is still under determination,” they tweeted Monday.

The photos were taken from surveillance cameras near Trammell’s storefront.

Police said the man being sought was a 200 pound 6-footer in his 30s. The photos show him wearing a white and red baseball cap, a black mask covering the lower portion of his face, a black and red long sleeve shirt with white writing on the front, white or light-colored pants, black socks and white shoes.

Two of the photos show the man riding a bicycle, which police said was his "mode of transportation."

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS EMERGE PLACING 'MALE RIGHTS' ATTORNEY IN CALIFORNIA AT TIME LAWYER WAS MURDERED: POLICE

Trammell was often seen carrying around handmade signs about politics and religion — and was ready to engage passersby in conversation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday.

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt issued the call for a federal probe saying with the general election 99 days away and a primary in two weeks, it is imperative that the community knows if Trammell's murder was politically motivated,

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., offered condolences to Trammell's family in a tweet that also said, "I hope they get answers and justice soon," WISN-TV reported.