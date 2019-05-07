Milwaukee police looking for homicide suspect kill armed man

Milwaukee police searching for a homicide suspect fatally shot an armed individual, but the man they sought remains at large.

Police say officers dressed in plainclothes were surveilling a car Tuesday morning, based on information they received about the homicide suspect, Victor Cintron. Police say that's when officers in their car were approached by two people, including an armed man wearing a mask.

Police say officers shot the masked man and the second suspect ran away before being apprehended. That person's name and gender weren't released.

Police say Cintron is suspected of a homicide that happened Friday.

The Journal Sentinel reports it's unclear if the people who approached police knew Cintron.

No officers were hurt. Police Chief Alfonso Morales says "the situation is still fluid."

