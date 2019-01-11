Quick-thinking Milwaukee bus driver credited for saving wandering baby

A Milwaukee bus driver on Thursday was acknowledged for her swift-thinking when she spotted a baby last month wondering barefoot and alone on the side of a freeway overpass.

Irena Ivic, the bus driver, saw that baby at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 22. The baby was wearing onsie and a diaper in below-freezing weather. The video was captured by as seen in a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS).

Ivic stopped her bus and ran toward the child, according to the MCTS. She brought the baby into the bus and another passenger lent her a jacket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Oh my God, I'm shaking," Ivic is seen in the video telling passengers, as she held the baby in her arms.

Authorities arrived on the bus and were later able to reunite the baby with her father, Hasan Ali Abdul Kasim, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported. Kasim told the station he believes his wife, who he said has a mental illness, took the baby to the church across the freeway and forgot about him.

No charges were filed in the case.