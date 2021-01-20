Military helicopter crashes in upstate New York

Emergency crews were responding to a military helicopter crash Wednesday evening in upstate New York, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the crash took place on W. Bloomfield Rd between Cheese Factory and Boughton Hill in the town of Mendon, about 80 miles east of Buffalo, around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said three people were believed to be on board but the extent of their injuries was not clear.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.