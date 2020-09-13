Military flyovers greet oldest living American WWII veteran on 111th birthday

The oldest known U.S. veteran of World War II observed coronavirus social distancing restrictions as he celebrated his 111th birthday in New Orleans.

The National WWII Museum arranged the socially distant birthday celebration for Lawrence Brooks Saturday at his home, Fox 8 New Orleans reports.

Brooks watched from his porch as the museum’s vocal trio, The Victory Belles, sang “Happy Birthday” to him from outside his gate.

He also enjoyed military plane flyovers conducted by the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and The Big Easy Wing, according to the station.

“It is such an honor to have the oldest living U.S. veteran of World War II living so close to our institution, and it was meaningful for us to continue to celebrate Lawrence Brooks and his incredible life in a safe manner this year,” the museum’s Amber Mitchell said, according to the station.

“As we continue to lose members of The Greatest Generation, it is so important that we honor these men and women for their bravery and sacrifice while they are with us,” she said.

Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909. He served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II.