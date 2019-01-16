Expand / Collapse search
Military couple's surprise reunion in Texas caught on camera

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Special reunion after 2nd Lieutenant Jamie Douglas surprised her husband 2nd Lieutenant Jordan Pruitt at Joint Base San Antonio after an 8-month-deployment in Iraq.

A special reunion between a married military couple in Texas after an 8-month deployment in Iraq was captured on camera Tuesday.

The U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School Health Readiness Center of Excellence posted a video of the touching moment when 2nd Lieutenant Jamie Douglas had just returned to Fort Hood from serving overseas.

Her husband, 2nd lieutenant Jordan Pruitt, was in a classroom at Fort Sam Houston getting Army medical training when he received the unexpected surprise from his wife.

"We thank this dual-military couple and all soldiers and military families for their service and sacrifice," the center said in a Facebook post.

Douglas's mom, an Active Duty Colonel (COL Monica Douglas) is the Director of the AMEDD Personnel Proponent Directorate and currently serving at the Army medical training school where Pruitt is attending training, according to KENS5.

Douglas told the television station she drove her daughter from Fort Hood to Fort Sam Houston to pull off the surprise, adding that she didn't want her son-in-law to miss his class.

