Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Air Force
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

Air Force squadrons showcase 'overwhelming combat airpower' during elephant walk

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A squadron of Air Force jets participating in an “elephant walk.”

A squadron of Air Force jets participating in an “elephant walk.” (Facebook/3rd Wing @JBER3WG)

A squadron of USAF aircraft "elephant walked" down an Alaskan military base on Tuesday as part of a routine to demonstrate their combat airpower and response abilities.

A close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk, participating as part of Polar Force on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

A close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk, participating as part of Polar Force on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. (Facebook/3rd Wing @JBER3WG)

The “elephant walk,” which refers to the close formation of military aircraft before takeoff, comprised of 24 F-22 Raptor stealth fighters, a C-17 Globemaster III transport and an E-3 Sentry. The demonstration took place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, according to Stars and Stripes.

The routine was part of Polar Force, a two-week exercise that allows squadrons to showcase "their abilities to forward deploy and deliver overwhelming combat airpower," officials said.

24 F-22 Raptors, a C-17 Globemaster III and an E-3 Sentry gathered on the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson flight line.

24 F-22 Raptors, a C-17 Globemaster III and an E-3 Sentry gathered on the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson flight line. (Facebook/3rd Wing @JBER3WG)

Air Force officials posted photos of the close-formation taxi on Facebook. Video from the exercise shows the aircraft taking off one by one before returning to the airstrip.

An F-22 Raptors aircraft participating in Polar Force.

An F-22 Raptors aircraft participating in Polar Force. (Facebook/3rd Wing @JBER3WG)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The F-22 Raptors are from the 3rd Wing and 477th Fighter Group, which are both associated with Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.