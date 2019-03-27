Air Force squadrons showcase 'overwhelming combat airpower' during elephant walk

A squadron of USAF aircraft "elephant walked" down an Alaskan military base on Tuesday as part of a routine to demonstrate their combat airpower and response abilities.

The “elephant walk,” which refers to the close formation of military aircraft before takeoff, comprised of 24 F-22 Raptor stealth fighters, a C-17 Globemaster III transport and an E-3 Sentry. The demonstration took place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, according to Stars and Stripes.

The routine was part of Polar Force, a two-week exercise that allows squadrons to showcase "their abilities to forward deploy and deliver overwhelming combat airpower," officials said.

Air Force officials posted photos of the close-formation taxi on Facebook. Video from the exercise shows the aircraft taking off one by one before returning to the airstrip.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The F-22 Raptors are from the 3rd Wing and 477th Fighter Group, which are both associated with Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.