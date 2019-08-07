Expand / Collapse search
New York
'Mildly venomous' snake missing at Bronx Zoo

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Officials at the Bronx Zoo Wednesday said that a “mildly venomous” snake escaped its cage Tuesday and is missing.

The three and a half-foot mangrove snake likely got out through a mesh covering in its habitat at JungleWorld, zoo officials said, WCBS reported.

Mangrove snakes are shy and timid, according to zookeepers, and are most likely to hide from people.

Mangrove pit viper

Mangrove pit viper (National Science Foundation)

“While we are confident the snake poses no threat to visitors, we placed a sign at the entrance of the exhibit out of an abundance of caution,” the zoo told WCBS in a statement.

Zoo officials believe the reptile is probably still somewhere in JunegleWorld.