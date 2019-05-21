Migrants dropped off at bus stations in Southern California amid swelling border detentions: report

U.S. Border Patrol in southcentral California said it began dropping off migrants at San Bernardino’s Greyhound Station last Wednesday because housing facilities are beyond maximum capacity, according to a report.

The move comes amid a surge in migrants – mostly from Central America – crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months. In the seven months leading up to April, apprehensions of unaccompanied children or migrant families were up more than 380 percent from the same period a year earlier, Reuters reported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that the influx of migrants has overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol stations originally built to house single adults. The agency said the stations have struggled to keep up with the numbers.

Migrants awaiting court hearings to decide whether they can stay in the U.S. have for years been dropped off at bus terminals in the southwest by Customs and Border Patrol agents.

The San Bernardino Sun reported Monday that 230 Central American migrants had been dropped off within the last week and about 4,000 since last October. CBP's Acting Commissioner John P. Sanders issued a press release Saturday calling the situation at the border a "national emergency."