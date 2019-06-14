Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Migrants complain of poor conditions at US holding centers

By CEDAR ATTANASIO | Associated Press
In this June 7, 2019, photo, migrants adjust a shade canopy over an outdoor encampment where they're waiting to be processed by immigration in El Paso, Texas. The Trump administration is facing growing complaints from migrants about severe overcrowding, meager food and other hardships at border holding centers like this one. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

In this June 7, 2019, photo, migrants adjust a shade canopy over an outdoor encampment where they're waiting to be processed by immigration in El Paso, Texas. The Trump administration is facing growing complaints from migrants about severe overcrowding, meager food and other hardships at border holding centers like this one. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas – The Trump administration is facing growing complaints from migrants about severe overcrowding, meager food and other hardships at border holding centers.

Some people at an encampment in El Paso, Texas, have been forced to sleep on the bare ground during dust storms.

The Trump administration has blamed the worsening crisis on inaction by Congress.

The U.S. is seeing a record surge of migrant families coming into the country from Central America.