Migrant detained at US-Mexico border had flesh-eating bacteria, Border Patrol says

A man among a group of migrants detained in a desolate part of New Mexico near the Mexican border has a flesh-eating bacteria.

The man was taken to a hospital recently after telling a federal agent that he had a growing rash on his leg, Border Patrol spokesman Carlos Antunez said Friday.

The rare condition, called necrotizing fasciitis, spreads quickly and can be fatal, but is unlikely to spread to others.

The bacteria usually gets into the body through a minor cut or scrape and can cause a serious infection that can destroy muscle, skin and other tissue.