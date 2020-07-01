Flood concerns in Midwest as extreme heat, humidity build across nation's midsection

Temperatures will soar to start off the month of July across the Plains on Wednesday, as some of the heat in the nation's midsection could bring thunderstorms.

Extreme heat and humidity are building throughout the day across the Central U.S. with widespread heat advisories in the Plains.

Advisories have been issued for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

MILLIONS OF US HOMES FACE GREATER FLOOD THREAT THAN PREVIOUSLY KNOWN, NEW ANALYSIS SHOWS

Daytime high temperatures will reach the middle 90s to 100 degrees, but it will feel like it is between 105 to 115 across the region.

Vulnerable populations should avoid being outdoors during the heat of the day.

Hazy, hot and humid conditions can be expected throughout the day, with heat advisories running through the evening.

Flooding potential grows for Mid-Mississippi River

As the temperatures soar, ongoing flood potential continues for the middle Mississippi valley through Wednesday.

Flood watches and warnings are in effect across much of Illinois, southern Indiana and Kentucky.

THOUSANDS OF STARFISH WASH UP ON SOUTH CAROLINA BEACHES DURING LOW TIDE

Heavy rain from storms will continue into Wednesday night across this region and into the Ohio River valley, keeping the flood potential high.

Saharan Dust to linger through the end of week

Another moderate surge of Saharan dust is moving into the western Gulf states, especially across Texas and Louisiana.

The thin layer continues to flow off the coast of Africa across the Atlantic and into the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and into the southeastern U.S.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

While this round won't be as thick or as widespread as it was last weekend, dust will be seen on Wednesday and Thursday from Texas to Louisiana.

This latest round of dust may continue to cause respiratory issues for sensitive groups.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Otherwise, dust in the atmosphere prevents hurricane development; there is no activity across the Atlantic for at least the next week.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.