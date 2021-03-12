Top cop in Michigan Zoom hearing arrest wants domestic violence survivors to know there’s help out there

The top cop involved in a Michigan domestic violence investigation that came to a close in the middle of a livestreamed Zoom court hearing told Fox News Friday he hopes the incident will lead to other domestic abuse survivors coming forward and seeking help.

Video of the Zoom hearing, which has since been taken down form the judge’s YouTube channel, showed police officers responding immediately after Assistant District Attorney Deborah Davis suspected Coby Harris, 21, was inside the victim’s apartment while participating in a court hearing.

Victims of domestic violence can be "hesitant" to come forward with their experiences, Sturgis Public Safety Director Ryan Banaszak said.

"The offenders are typically significant others or other relationships of that sort," he continued. "And so I think victims of domestic violence need to know that there is help there. There are people, whether it be law enforcement, whether it be the courts or other resources, there to help."

People are "willing and wanting to help them," he said, although survivors may be reluctant to seek their aid.

"They don't need to suffer alone or in silence," he added.

Harris is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in her Sturgis, Michigan, apartment on Feb. 9. While out on bond, he allegedly violated a no-contact order to attend his own virtual court appearance from the victim’s home.

Because the case against Harris remains open, Banaszak said he could not discuss specifics of the investigation.

But the video speaks for itself, he said.

"You can see the relief on her face," he said.

As Davis was asking the victim about the night of the crime, Mary Lindsey appeared reluctant to answer questions or explain why she called police.

Then Harris’ camera shut off for a few seconds, and Lindsey looked to the side, her face off-screen.

"Your honor, I have reason to believe that the defendant is in the same apartment as the complaining witness right now, and I am extremely scared for her safety," Davis said. "And the fact that she's looking off to the side and he's moving around -- I want some confirmation that she is safe before we continue."

The judge asked both Harris and Lindsey where they were – and they gave different locations. But police officers within minutes had Harris in handcuffs, in video taken from Lindsey’s phone at her own home.

"So very proud of the officers and the prosecutor's office working so closely together to make for a good ending in this situation," Banaszak said. "I think if anything, we need to continue to work hard to make sure that victims of domestic violence know that there's resources and people that are there to help, and they need to reach out."

One such resource, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-800-799-SAFE or at thehotline.org. All calls are confidential.