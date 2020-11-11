Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan worker crushed by 25,000-pound manufacturing mold

The incident appears to be an accident

By David Aaro | Fox News
A Michigan plant worker died Tuesday after a 25,000-pound manufacturing mold fell on top of him, authorities said.

David Spano, 42, was killed and found beneath the mold that had fallen from one of the interior walls at a plant in Bruce Township, Mich., located about 40 miles north of Detroit, according to a news release from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

"At this time, this incident appears to be a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said.

The employee was found dead at Romeo RIM Inc. in Bruce Township, Mich.

The employee was found dead at Romeo RIM Inc. in Bruce Township, Mich. (Google Maps)

Deputies initially responded to Romeo RIM Inc. at about 9:55 a.m., according to the news release

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) was contacted following the incident, authorities said.

Romeo Rim creates polyurethane products and serves transportation, heavy truck, agriculture, and construction companies, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

