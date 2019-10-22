Michigan woman missing after trip to remote cabin, making early-morning call for help, police say

Authorities in northern Michigan were desperately searching Tuesday for a woman who disappeared last week from a remote cabin soon after making a mysterious early-morning phone call asking for help.

The Benzie County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 47-year-old Adrienne Quintal, of Warren, was staying at a family cabin in a remote area of Honor, Mich., located about 25 west of Traverse City. Quintal made a call at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday to a "third party" in Warren and "asked for help," according to the sheriff's office, who said the third party then contacted their office.

"Deputies and Michigan State Police arrived on scene at 2:58 a.m. and observed evidence of possible foul play but were unable to locate Adrienne," police wrote on Facebook.

Quintal's son, Nick White, told FOX2 on Monday that his mother went up north with her boyfriend to the family cabin, but the boyfriend returned to their home in Southfield, Mich. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, two days before Quintal was reported missing.

"He was up there with her, he came home to drop supplies off, we are working on the condo here," White said.

Quintal was at the cabin to do some work on it, according to White.

"She was also just getting ready for hunting and hanging out and enjoying the wildlife," he told FOX2.

The sheriff's office said the 47-year-old's purse, phone and car remained on the property.

Investigators attempted to track Quintal's movements with a K-9 team but were unable to find her. White told FOX2 that police were out with a dog searching all of Thursday morning before a search party made another attempt later to find his mother.

Over the weekend, local and state police joined the Benzie-Manistee Community Emergency Response Team with a group of about 20 people, but the searchers again came up empty.

CERT public information officer Glenn Zaring told WWTV the group was out until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday doing sweeps of areas after using a computer program to help them track the probabilities of where someone may be located.

“We were actually searching almost like the back swampy area from Little Platte Lake up into some very thick hunting woods along Indian Hill Road,” Zaring told the television station.

Officials are expected to be out Tuesday morning with a drone in another attempt to find Quintal, according to WWTV.

Quintal, who goes by the name Ada, has long brown hair with brown eyes, according to police. She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or Michigan State Police Silent Observer at 1-866-774-2345.