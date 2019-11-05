Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Michigan
Published

Michigan woman, 41, is fatally mauled by pit bulls: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 41-year-old Michigan woman was fatally mauled by pit bulls in her mobile home on Friday, according to police.

Bay City Public Safety officers were dispatched to the home in the 3200 block of Westshore Drive around 3 p.m. Inside, they found the body of a woman later ID'd as Brandy Joy O’Dell.

Bay City Department of Public Safety say a Michigan was fatally mauled by pit bulls insider her home Friday. 

Bay City Department of Public Safety say a Michigan was fatally mauled by pit bulls insider her home Friday.  (Facebook)

An autopsy report by the Bay County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined the cause of death was “several bites made by one or more dogs that were pets,” Bay City Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook.

Two “Pitt Bull type dogs were removed from the home and taken to animal control,” police said.

MICHIGAN BOY, 4, FATALLY MAULED BY 60-POUND PIT BULL: POLICE

Craig Goulet, supervisor of the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center, confirmed that the dogs were pit bulls, mlive.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The dogs are now being housed at the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center, The Detroit Free Press reported.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.