Michigan woman glues eye shut after mistaking nail glue for eye drops: report

A Michigan woman nearly lost her vision last week after she mistook a bottle of nail glue for eye drops, according to reports.

The woman, Yacedrah Williams said she went to sleep with her contact lenses in, but woke up at 1 a.m. and wanted to take them out because her eyes were dry.

Williams said she reached inside her purse and grabbed what she believed to be eye drops. Instead, Williams took a similarly sized white bottle of nail glue, which she typically uses to repair broken fingernails, Detroit's WXYZ-TV reported.

NEW HAMPSHIRE GENDER REVEAL EXPLOSION PARTY EXPLOSION ROCKS TOWNS MILES AWAY

Williams was with her husband when she realized the mistake.

"I was like, 'oh my goodness,' and it dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away and it sealed my eye shut," Williams said. "I just started throwing cold water and I was trying to pull my eyes apart, but I couldn't. And I was just screaming for him to call 911."

Williams was rushed to an area hospital where doctors opened her eye and removed her contact lens, according to reports. Doctors told Williams that her contact lenses likely saved her vision, she said.

FLORIDA NURSE BROADCASTS BUTT INJECTION DURING ZOOM COURTROOM HEARING

"They said that contacts saved my vision. They kept saying, ‘you'll probably lose your lashes,’ which I did because they had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid," Williams told the station.

Dr. George Williams of Beaumont Health explained that if you ever get anything in your eye, you should immediately try and flush it out by using a nearby faucet or bottle of water. He noted that it will make a mess, but "you may save your vision."

"If it's any comfort to her, she's not the first person to make this mistake," he added.

In 2015, a Florida woman, Katie Gaydos, glued her eye shut after a friend accidentally handed her fingernail glue instead of Visine, WPBF-TV reported. The mishap occurred after a leaf blower caused a piece of debris to land in her eye.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's stuck to my eyelids and my eyeball and it really hurts," she said at the time.