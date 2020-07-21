Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

Michigan woman arrested, faces charges after soliciting fake hit man to kill ex-husband: report

She offered a $5,000 bounty on her ex-husband’s life

By Shawn M. Carter | Fox News
close
Suspect in murder of judge's son found dead of apparent suicideVideo

Suspect in murder of judge's son found dead of apparent suicide

Gunman kills judge's son, injures husband; Laura Ingle reports.

A Rockwood, Mich., woman is facing criminal charges after reportedly soliciting a murder-for-hire against her ex-husband through a satire hit-man rental website, officials said.

Wendy Wein, 51, was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count each of solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime through rentahitman.com.

FBI INVESTIGATES FEDERAL OFFICER SHOT OUTSIDE MISSISSIPPI HOTEL, ALLEGEDLY BY WANTED FUGITIVE

Undercover agent who took down notorious serial killer, mob hitman speaks outVideo

CHICAGO SHOOTING WOUNDS AT LEAST 9 ON SOUTH SIDE, POLICE SAY

MLive.com reported that police were contacted by the owner of the site after Wein requested a consultation to help with an “issue” regarding her ex-husband, who does not live in the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An undercover officer met with Wein in a South Rockwood parking lot on July 17, where the woman offered a $5,000 bounty on her ex-husband and provided the agent with an upfront payment for travel expenses. She was then arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Trending in US