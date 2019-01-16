Michigan Wolverines' Jim Harbaugh extends offer to 7th grader, boy's father says

A 13-year-old quarterback became the youngest athlete to receive a scholarship to play at the University of Michigan after getting an offer on Tuesday, the boy’s dad said.

Brian Marshall, who played college football himself at Northwestern, said his son Isaiah was offered a scholarship to play with the Wolverines after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh saw him play on film.

"He's still a kid, and we keep him pretty grounded," Marshall said of the seventh grader. "This motivated him a little bit more."

The offer is surprisingly not much of a rarity.

In 2010, the father of 13-year-old quarterback David Sills said his son received an offer from Coach Lane Kiffin to play at Southern California. Kiffin was fired in 2013 and Sills ended up at West Virginia, where he was a third-team All-American this past season as a wide receiver.

Marshall himself received his first offer from Purdue when he was a sophomore in high school.

“He’s just your average kid who just wants to hang out with his friends, but he’s committed to the process so he understands work hard, play hard and take care of your business and everything else falls where it falls,” Marshall told The Detroit News.

Associate Athletic Director for Football Communications for University of Michigan David Ablauf told Fox News that they couldn't comment on any prospective student-athlete who has not signed a letter of intent to attend, per NCAA rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.