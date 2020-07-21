Michigan teacher claims school fired him for tweeting ‘Trump is our president,’ report says

A Michigan social studies teacher and baseball coach has claimed he was fired after tweeting “Trump is our president.”

Justin Kucera told the Washington Free Beacon that the Walled Lake school district in Commerce Township, Mich., dragged him into a closed-door meeting after he tweeted support of Trump reopening schools.

“I’m done being silent. @realDonaldTrump is our president,” Kucera tweeted on July 6. He also retweeted a post of Trump’s that read: “Schools must open in the fall!!!”

Kucera told the outlet that school officials gave him an ultimatum during the meeting.

"I was required to meet with [human resources], the superintendent, and my principal [on July 10],” Kucera said. “They initially took my statement on why I tweeted those tweets and they told me they would have a decision about my future employment in the upcoming days. When they completed the meeting, I was told I had the option to either be fired or resign."

Fox News could not immediately reach the school district or Principal Ali Hamka for comment.

Kucera told the Free Beacon that he apologized for the negative attention brought on by the tweet, but not for what was said.

"I know a lot of people are just rooting for Trump to fail, and I don't think that anybody should do that," Kucera said. "Agree with him or not, you should want the president to do well."

The outlet said it spoke to students and parents who described Kucera as apolitical and supportive of students.

Meanwhile, other teachers in the school district have expressed anti-Trump views without facing consequences, according to the outlet.