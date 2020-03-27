Michigan teacher leads neighborhood kids in Pledge of Allegiance amid coronavirus closures

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A lot of kids recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day at school, but one Michigan teacher is visiting students -- at a safe distance -- to get them to recite it as they learn from home during a widespread lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, according to a local report.

Todd Johnston is leading students in his neighborhood in the pledge every morning at 9 a.m., Fox 17 reported.

The Kenowa Hills teacher normally works in the high school, where he told the station that he is “pretty proud of respectfully doing the Pledge of Allegiance” every day.

But with schools closed to students during the COVID-19 crisis, he’s instead leading a group of elementary students who are his neighbors.

"When they're not at school, it gives them a routine and a respect for our flag and our nation," he told the outlet.

To maintain safe social distancing like the government is encouraging, Johnston, or “Mr. J,” stands at the foot of the driveway while the kids stand outside -- and he even takes attendance.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order on Monday, telling state residents to stay at home or at least 6 feet away from others during the coronavirus outbreak. Like similar orders in other states, it also closed nonessential businesses.

She closed all public, private and boarding school buildings to students from March 16 until at least April 5 with another executive order earlier in the month.

“I urge everyone to make smart choices during this time and to do everything they can to protect themselves and their families,” she said at the time.