Michigan man stabs parents after asked to turn off video game, stepdad dies

A Detroit-area man upset that his parents asked him to turn off his video game while in their bedroom last week so they could go to sleep flew into a rage and stabbed them, with his stepdad succumbing to his injuries days later, authorities said.

Christopher McKinney, 29, of Madison Heights, faces several charges related to the Dec. 11 incident, including assault with intent to murder and obstructing and resisting a police officer, according to Oakland County jail records.

The charges could be upgraded following his stepfather's death from his injuries four days later.

Authorities said McKinney's 66-year-old mother and 71-year-old stepfather asked him to turn off the video games he was playing in their room so they could go to sleep. In response, he allegedly punched his mother in the face and hit his stepdad.

"He punched (his) mom in her face breaking her nose. (He) punched (his) stepdad several times, (so his) stepdad went and retrieved a knife from the kitchen to defend himself and his wife. (McKinney) somehow got the knife away from him and then stabbed his mother and stepdad," said Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines, WDIV-TV reported.

Responding police officers reportedly found McKinney bloodied in a hallway of the apartment building.

"He was laying down in the hallway and he had blood all over him," Haines said. "There was blood everywhere -- all over the walls, the ceilings, the hallway.

While trying to arrest him, McKinney resisted and spit at officers, authorities said. He also assaulted a fire lieutenant trying to administer first aid, police said.

He is being held in the Oakland County jail on a $510,000 bond.