Michigan prisoners used 'makeshift dummies' to try busting out of lockup, officials say

Two inmates at a Michigan correctional facility could face charges after they apparently placed mannequin dummies in their beds as part of an alleged plan to escape.

Chakaris Loury, 24, and Darius Culpepper, 27, were spotted walking toward a fence by an officer at the Macomb Correctional Facility in New Haven around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Officials at the prison, which houses prisoners at various security levels, conducted an emergency inmate count, during which the makeshift dummies were discovered.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz, who did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, told the news outlet that the cellmates "claimed they were going to fight, but because they put stuff in their beds, we certainly treat it as an attempted escape attempt."

"They never got more than 10 feet from the fence and they never touched the fence," he said. "The staff was incredibly alert and responded right away. The public was never in danger."

Loury was sentenced in 2015 to 25 years in prison for assault with intent to commit murder and Culpepper was sentenced in 2016 to eight years for armed robbery.