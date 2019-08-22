Michigan priest charged with binding boy in plastic, leaving him in closet

A Catholic priest in Michigan wrapped a teen boy in plastic and tape and kept him in a church janitor's closet against his will for more than an hour, investigators said Thursday, calling it a "sexually motivated crime."

Father Brian Stanley, 57, of Coloma, faces a false imprisonment charge in the 2013 incident at St. Margaret's Church in Otsego, the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

The teen's family asked Stanley to counsel him before he allegedly bound the boy in plastic and put masking tape on his mouth and eyes.

Records from the Diocese of Kalamazoo made public in October 2018 showed Stanley "had been engaging in this type of conduct with the binding materials for decades," prosecutors said.

Nessel said she was "taking on large-scale institutions that turn a blind eye to victims and making certain we hold them accountable."

In a statement, the diocese said it reported the incident to police at the time but no charges were filed. Stanley was placed on leave and is barred from public ministry.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to promote greater protection and safeguards of all people, particularly for children and vulnerable adults. ... We continue to cooperate with the Office of the Michigan Attorney General in its ongoing investigation," the diocese said.

Stanley would face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He was being held on $100,000 bond.