Michigan police help elderly man set up new TV after pulling him over for speeding: 'Outstanding job'

When a Michigan police officer pulled over an elderly man for speeding, he likely had no idea he would be at the man’s house later that evening helping set up a TV for the man’s family.

Sterling Heights Police Department released a video of the Sept. 30 traffic stop on Wednesday. It happened on Mount Road and 18 1/2 Mile Road.

In the video, officer Kevin Coates makes contact with the driver, who police identified only as David, 79. Coates asked David what was going on.

"Everything’s going wrong," David said, looking visibly distraught.

David, choking back tears, told the officer his wife has been in bad health, and their adult son is mentally ill. He told the officer he was upset because he bought a new TV for his wife to make her happy but was having trouble hooking it up.

"I really try to drive right," David told the officer. "I bought a new television today because I wanted to make my wife happy, you know, and I can’t get it hooked up."

Coates let David off with a warning and told him he would stop by his home later that evening to help set up the TV.

About an hour later, Coates and two other officers, Remi Verougstraete and Jeremy Jaushevich, arrived at David’s house to help set up the TV and show him how to navigate across channels.

David told the officers that he’s not technically savvy and had it not been for the officers, he would have never been able to set up the TV on his own.

Lt. Mario Bastianelli praised Coates and the other officers for doing an "outstanding job."

"I think the world needs a little bit more acts of kinds like this. It was a great showing of a lot of [what] law enforcement does across the nation day-to-day that doesn’t get publicized," Bastianelli told Fox News. "We’re very proud of our officers for stepping outside the box and going above and beyond what they normally do to help our citizens."