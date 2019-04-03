Michigan police officers drive 9-year-old boy to school, surprise him with birthday cake

A call for birthday backup led to a sweet treat for a Michigan boy.

Police officers in Grand Rapids surprised a 9-year-old boy with birthday cake, presents and a singing quartet at his bus stop Tuesday.

Grand Rapids Police Officer Lynema first spotted 9-year-old Thomas Daniel chasing down his school bus Monday. When the bus did not stop for the boy, Lynema offered to help. Thomas' mother, who does not have a car, gave the officer permission to drive her son to school, according to the police department's Facebook post.

During the car ride, Thomas told the officer that it was his 9th birthday and invited him to his party after school. The boy said he had been bullied and feared none of his classmates would attend. Lynema gladly paid the party a visit only to find no cake and just Thomas's siblings in attendance.

Lynema decided to call his fellow officers for some birthday backup.

When the youngster got off the bus the next day, he was surprised to find officers waiting for him with a Krispy Kreme donut cake and presents.

"This is the best birthday ever!" Thomas told the officers, who also sang "Happy Birthday" in an impromptu quartet.

“No kid should get bullied, and no kid should worry if anyone will come to the party,” the police department said in the post.

“Next year Thomas Daniel, make sure you drop us that invite a little sooner. We wouldn't want to miss it!”