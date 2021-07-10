Michigan authorities identify 3 bodies found in cabin of boat after fire

Authorities in Michigan have identified the three people who died last weekend in a boat fire on Lake St. Clair.

The victims are Jason Miron, 43, and Stephanie Arzola, 41, both of Grand Rapids, and Mark Matthews, 60, of Williston, North Dakota, Their bodies were found in the cabin of the boat, along with a mixed-breed dog.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies responded to the fire shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3.

CALIFORNIA TEEN DROWNS IN LAKE TAHOE BOATING ACCIDENT

"Callers reported that smoke was coming from one of the windows and that the boat may be on fire," a sheriff’s office press release said. "The fire department was able to enter the boat and extinguish any signs of possible fire."

MIDDLEBOROUGH SHOOTING: SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER OPENING FIRE OUTSIDE MASSACHUSETTS TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

Investigators reported this week that the fire started in a sofa in the cabin of the boat, but that, "the ignition source and first materials to catch fire could not be located due to it either being removed or consumed by the fire."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fire remains under investigaiton. The cabin had a working smoke detector, sheriff's officials said.

Lake St. Clair is located just outside of both Detroit and Ontario.