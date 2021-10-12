Michigan pastor with 8 DUI priors accused of trying to murder sheriff’s deputies

A Michigan pastor with eight prior drunk driving offenses was charged Wednesday with attempting to murder two sheriff’s deputies with his car, a report said.

The chaotic scene unfolded after police encountered the allegedly inebriated pastor, David Jones, in his car outside of a convenience store off 1-75 in Arenac County, authorities told WXYZ.

MICHIGAN HEALTH CARE PROVIDER WITH COVID-19 REQUIREMENT OFFERS $10G BONUSES FOR NEW NURSE HIRES

Jones refused to cooperate with the deputies and sped his car across the highway, slamming into the back of a building, police said.

The pastor then allegedly turned around and sped into a patrol car that had pursued him, Arena County Undersheriff Don McIntyre told the outlet.

"If you turn your vehicle around and intentionally collide with a police vehicle, you are going to be charged with attempted murder on police," McIntyre said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deputies were uninjured. After the collision, they were forced to wrestle Jones from his car as the suspect continued resisting, the report said.

The pastor was being held on a $1 million bond.