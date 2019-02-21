Michigan mother fatally shot 3 young daughters in woods before killing self: police

A Michigan woman shot and killed her three young daughters in the woods on Monday before driving the bodies back to her home and killing herself, police said.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, said Wednesday that the deaths of Alaina Rau, 2, Cassidy Rodery, 6, and Kyrie Rodery, 8, have been classified as homicides by the medical examiner’s office. The death of their mother, 28-year-old Aubrianne Moore, was ruled a suicide, WOOD reported.

Police believe they've accurately mapped out the events that led to Monday’s deaths. They say it started with Moore picking up her two oldest girls from school around noon.

After stopping for lunch, LaJoye-Young said, Moore took all three girls to their great-grandparents' property in Solon Township, shooting them behind the home using her boyfriend’s bolt-action hunting rifle, WOOD reported.

Moore is said to have put the bodies in her car before driving to her boyfriend’s home and turning the gun on herself. All four bodies were discovered around 4 p.m.

No note was left, but investigators say that Moore had grappled with mental health problems.

According to Newaygo County Probate Court records obtained by WYFF, a social worker asked that Moore be hospitalized back in September because she was reportedly paranoid and suffered from visual and auditory hallucinations.

“Aubrianne is keeping her kids home from school because the television told her there would be a school bus accident today,” the social worker wrote. "Aubrianne stays awake at night believing people will break into her home. Aubrianne is not eating believing food is being poisoned.”

The social worker continued: “I believe the individual has mental illness and as a result of that mental illness the individual can reasonably be expected within the near future to intentionally or unintentionally seriously physically injure self or others and has engaged in an act or acts or made significant threats that are substantially supportive of this expectation.”

Records showed that Moore was hospitalized for 10 days at a Grand Rapids psychiatric hospital.

LaJoye-Young said that the murder-suicide may have been a result of Moore believing that she “was protecting the kids from something,” citing writings suggestive of that notion.

Educators confirmed that Kyrie was a third-grader at Sand Lake Elementary and her sister Cassidy was a first-grader at MacNaughton Elementary, Fox 17 reported.