Michigan man who beheaded step-grandmother is sentenced during tense court appearance

A Michigan man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Thursday in the grisly killing of his step-grandmother last year, a report said.

Authorities said Kenny Wayne McBride pummeled Cecilia Gibson, who was 79 at the time, with a ceramic piggy bank and metal gate, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Authorities said he decapitated the woman after she was dead with three separate knives and threw heer head outside the home. The report pointed out that McBride claimed during testimony that his step-grandmother could have been killed by someone else.

Prosecutors said the evidence was overwhelming.

"It’s difficult to imagine the hatred that must have driven the defendant to commit such a brutal and horrifying murder," a prosecutor said, according to the station. "The jury’s verdict and the resulting sentence are just. The community can rest a little easier knowing that McBride will spend the rest of his life in prison."

WTOL 11 described a tense scene in the courthouse and McBride apparently cursed at the judge when told to wait outside during one part of the hearing. Circuit Court Judge Michael A. Weipert called his actions "pure evil."

McBride had three prior felony convictions, the report said.