Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan man who beheaded step-grandmother is sentenced during tense court appearance

id Kenny Wayne McBride pummeled Cecilia Gibson, who was 79 at the time, with a ceramic piggy bank and metal gate, authorities say

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Michigan man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Thursday in the grisly killing of his step-grandmother last year, a report said. 

Authorities said Kenny Wayne McBride pummeled Cecilia Gibson, who was 79 at the time, with a ceramic piggy bank and metal gate, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Authorities said he decapitated the woman after she was dead with three separate knives and threw heer head outside the home. The report pointed out that McBride claimed during testimony that his step-grandmother could have been killed by someone else.

Prosecutors said the evidence was overwhelming.

"It’s difficult to imagine the hatred that must have driven the defendant to commit such a brutal and horrifying murder," a prosecutor said, according to the station. "The jury’s verdict and the resulting sentence are just. The community can rest a little easier knowing that McBride will spend the rest of his life in prison."

WTOL 11 described a tense scene in the courthouse and McBride apparently cursed at the judge when told to wait outside during one part of the hearing. Circuit Court Judge Michael A. Weipert called his actions "pure evil."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McBride had three prior felony convictions, the report said.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money