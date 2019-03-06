Michigan man sues three women for allegedly calling cops on him for ‘gardening while black’

A black Michigan man is reportedly suing three women who he claims repeatedly fabricated charges against him – including telling cops he was a convicted pedophile – to stop him from gardening at a public park in his old neighborhood.

Marc Peeples, 33, claims in a lawsuit filed last week that the three women filed various false reports with the Detroit Police Department from July 2017 to May 2018 as he tried to build a community garden at Hun Park near the State Fairgrounds.

He claims the three women – identified as Deborah Nash, Martha Callahan, and Jennifer Morris – live across from or near the park and had their own plans for Hunt Park and wanted to “take control” of it, Detroit Metro Times reported.

The lawsuit alleges the women worked “concertedly to cause Marc economic harm and emotional distress” and engaged in “targeted harassment of [Peeples] for more than nine months.”

Peeples and his attorney, Robert Butron-Harris, describe it as a case of “gardening while black.”

According to the lawsuit, the three women met with Detroit police administrators in March 2018 and made a series of accusations against Peeples, including that he had stolen from their homes, threatened to burn down their homes and kill them, NBC News reported.

In another incident in May 2018, Peeples was at the park teaching a group of home-schooled children about gardening when Callahan allegedly called 911 and reported Peeples as a convicted pedophile who could not legally be around children.

“I was arrested in front of children, and even after I was arrested my name was still being slandered, people were still saying things about me that wasn’t true,” he told Detroit Metro Times. “I wanted to hold people accountable. I was locked up, I had to face trial, and I had to put my life back together.”

The woman’s claims resulted in him being charged with three counts of stalking. Each count carried a sentence of up to a year in jail.

But in October 2018, District Judge E. Lynise Byrant dismissed the case before it went to a jury, saying it was “disgusting” and “a waste of the count’s time and resources,” NBC News reported.

The judge said the women “should be sitting at the defendant’s table for stalking and harassment charges.”

Meanwhile, Butron-Harris noted in the complaint that while Peeples was fighting the charges against him, the three women sought permission from the city to adopt Hunt Park and “implement their own projects.”

"At all times, Deborah, Martha, and Jennifer, collectively and individually, acted with the ulterior purpose of obtaining control over Hunt Park," Burton-Harris wrote, according to the Detroit Metro Times. “They made false police reports and accused Marc of various crimes that they knew he did not commit."

Peeples, who said he is happy to be back to work at the garden, is seeking $300,000 plus attorney fees and other costs.

The three women have so far declined to speak to the press.