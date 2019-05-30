Michigan man shoplifted Walmart 3 times in one day: police

A Michigan man recently made three shoplifting trips to a Walmart in just one day and stole $6,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

Matthew Brown, 34, faces first-degree retail fraud charges in connection with the alleged crime. He was arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena on May 22 to face charges.

On March 22, authorities responded to an Alpena Walmart regarding a theft complaint, the Detroit Free Press reported. Police were told that a man had stolen some items from the electronics department around 1:30 a.m. which he droveoff with in a Saturn Vue.

The suspect returned to the same Walmart about 20 minutes later and allegedly stole items again from the electronics department, and took off in his car, the Free Press reported. The suspect returned later in the night, and stole more electronic devices, the report said.

Authorities tracked down the suspect two weeks later in Atlanta, Mich – which is about 40 miles west of Alpena. A search of the suspect’s apartment and car yielded most of the stolen items, police said.

Brown was arrested and booked in the Montmorency County Jail. His next court appearance is in June. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison, the Free Press reported.