Michigan man playing hide-and-seek in abandoned Detroit factory dies, may have fallen down elevator shaft

A game of hide-and-seek took a deadly turn in Michigan's largest city during the weekend, when a man apparently fell to his death in an abandoned building.

Detroit Police told FOX2 the 21-year-old man was playing hide-and-seek with friends in a building at the closed Packard Plant early Saturday morning, but his friends couldn't find him even after returning the next morning with flashlights to search for him.

They eventually discovered his body in an elevator shaft on the first floor covered in debris and contacted authorities, police told FOX2.

MICHIGAN CITY SPENDING $400G ON RAT TRAPS TO KEEP RODENTS OUT OF DETROIT SUBURB

The Packard Property, which is made up of 45-buildings and a total of 3.5 million square feet, was purchased by a developer in 2014 with plans to eventually revitalize the property, the Detroit News reported.

While there are plenty of “No Trespassing” signs on the property, there are also reportedly a lot of unlocked, open doors.

“It’s really hard to keep people out that want to get in,” John George, co-founder of Blight Busters, told FOX2. George's group of volunteers works to board up abandoned houses and buildings.

MURDERED SOLDIER'S WIFE AMONG TWO ARRESTED IN KILLING, COPS SAY

The 21-year-old is believed to have fallen through an elevator shaft on the 9th floor of the building, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While abandoned buildings may draw urban explorers with an adrenaline rush, George told FOX2 the sites are no playground.

“Seriously, these are construction sites, demo sites and you really need to approach them with a great deal of caution,” he said.