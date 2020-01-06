Michigan man charged in Grindr murder says he ate part of victim after killing, court docs show

WARNING: STORY BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS

The alleged killer of a murdered Michigan man last seen on Christmas Eve told authorities he stabbed the victim in the back, slit his throat, hung his body up on the ceiling from his ankles and cut off the victim’s testicles and ate them, according to court documents.

Mark Latunski, 50, is facing murder and mutilation of a body charges in the death of Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek near Flint.

“Mr. Latunski stated he used a knife, stabbed him in the back one time, then slit his throat,” according to the testimony of Detective Sergeant James Moore. “Afterwards, Mr. Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr. Bacon, and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling.”

Latunski was arraigned via video in 66th District Court in Corunna on Dec. 30.

Family members reported Bacon, who worked as a hairstylist and was a student, missing when he didn’t show up for breakfast on Christmas Day.

Bacon met Latunski on Grindr, a dating app for the LGBT community.

Bacon’s car was found in Clayton Township, near Flint.

His body was found hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, about 80 miles northwest of Detroit, as MLive.com reported.

A probable cause hearing for Latunski is set for Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. followed by a pretrial next Tuesday at 2 p.m., Detroit Free Press reported.

Latunski was being held without bond and was appointed an attorney.

Latunski was previously charged with kidnapping in 2013 for allegedly stealing two of his four children from his ex-wife.

Those previous charges were dismissed after several competency hearings, WILX News 10 reported.

He was diagnosed with major depression, paranoid schizophrenia and traits of a personality disorder in 2010 and 2012, as MLive.com reported.

"Footloose" star Kevin Bacon paid respect to the victim with his same name last week.

"For obvious reasons, I'm thinking this morning about the friends and family of this young person Kevin Bacon," the actor, 61, wrote in an Instagram post on his personal page last Monday. "His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB."