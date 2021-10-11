Michigan health care provider with COVID vaccine requirement offers $10G bonuses for new nurse hires

A top Michigan health care provider that recently had to close nearly 200 of its hospital beds due to a staffing shortage is now offering new registered nurses a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

The financial incentive being promoted by Beaumont Health comes as the provider is requiring all of its staff to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 18, with limited exceptions, according to WXYZ.

"Beaumont is now offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus to regular full-time Registered Nurse new hires!" the company says on its website. "Apply today to speak with a Recruiter to learn more."

In September, Beaumont Health – Michigan’s largest health care provider – said 180 of its 3,375 beds at eight hospitals were temporarily closed because of a lack of staff, the Associated Press reported.

It had shortages among nurses, nurse assistants, phlebotomists and more, according to doctors.

The state of Michigan, on Thursday and Friday last week, reported a combined 8,409 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 1,055,420.