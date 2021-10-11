Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Michigan health care provider with COVID vaccine requirement offers $10G bonuses for new nurse hires

Beaumont Health closed beds last month due to staffing shortage

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A top Michigan health care provider that recently had to close nearly 200 of its hospital beds due to a staffing shortage is now offering new registered nurses a $10,000 sign-on bonus. 

The financial incentive being promoted by Beaumont Health comes as the provider is requiring all of its staff to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 18, with limited exceptions, according to WXYZ

"Beaumont is now offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus to regular full-time Registered Nurse new hires!" the company says on its website. "Apply today to speak with a Recruiter to learn more." 

The Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Mich.

The Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Mich.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN 

In September, Beaumont Health – Michigan’s largest health care provider – said 180 of its 3,375 beds at eight hospitals were temporarily closed because of a lack of staff, the Associated Press reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It had shortages among nurses, nurse assistants, phlebotomists and more, according to doctors. 

The state of Michigan, on Thursday and Friday last week, reported a combined 8,409 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 1,055,420. 

Your Money