FBI uncovers armed militia plot to abduct Michigan Gov. Whitmer

The FBI said Thursday it uncovered a plot carried out by an armed militia in Michigan to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state capitol building, identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers and commit threats of violence to try to instigate a civil war.

In total, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed 19 state felony charges against seven individuals known to be members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen. Separately, six individuals were also charged by U.S. Attorney Birge with separate, federal felony charges as a result of the execution of search warrants Wednesday.

In early 2020, the FBI became aware through social media that a group of individuals were discussing the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components, according to the criminal complaint obtained by Fox News.

Among those individuals identified were Barry Croft and Adam Fox. Through electronic communications, Croft and Fox agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution.

On June 6, 2020, Croft, Fox, and approximately 13 other people from several states gathered in Dublin, Ohio. The evidence set forth in the affidavit demonstrates probable cause to issue a criminal complaint charging Fox, Croft, as well as Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

All are Michigan residents, except Croft who is a resident of Delaware.

During the arraignment, the state assistant attorney general said the three men had credible plans to assassinate political figures, 9&10 News reported. The FBI carried out at least two raids in Wexford County and Hartland Township Wednesday night, which uncovered evidence to support the charges. No additional information was immediately available.

