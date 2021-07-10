Michigan carnival ride disaster: Video shows bystanders rush to stop 'Magic Carpet' from falling over

A Michigan festival almost turned disastrous when a carnival park ride started swaying and threatened to tip over.

Attendees at the 95th Annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City intervened Thursday when the "Magic Carpet" pendulum ride started to sway, rocking back and forth as while carrying nearly full occupancy. The ride appeared to come loose from its foundation, but the cause is not yet clear.

Video posted to social media shows about a dozen people leaping into action by trying to anchor down the ride from the front and stabilizing it. The ride came to a stop several minutes later.

Riders walked off the ride to a crowd of cheering people. Witnesses said the ride’s harnesses remained locked, Up North Live reported.

Operators shut the ride down after everyone was safely on the ground, and it was disassembled by Friday morning, Wood TV reported. The festival ends Saturday.

Festival organizers and Arnold Amusments, Inc., have not made any comment as of Saturday morning.

No one reported any injuries from the incident.

The Traverse City Police did not respond to Fox News' request for additional comment.