Michigan cheerleader accused of handing out pot brownies as bribe to win homecoming queen

A cheerleader at a Michigan high school was looking for another form of “higher education” when she handed out pot brownies in a bid to bribe students into voting for her for homecoming queen, police said.

The 17-year-old girl was caught selling the marijuana-laced treats after Hartford High School officials received an anonymous tip through the app OK2Say, FOX17 Michigan reported.

The girl, who has not been identified, distributed the brownies in exchange for support at the next homecoming dance, officials said.

They said some brownies were put in the football team’s homecoming week goodie bags.

"The principal mentioned they were getting some tips in about some possible brownies that may have been laced with marijuana oil," Hartford police officer Michael Prince told FOX17.

Authorities recovered only three of the 12 brownies. They said the rest may have been consumed.

“The school [is] taking this very seriously," Prince said. "They are doing their own investigation, and they’re just starting to turn over some of the statements from the students possibly involved or witnesses."

The girl accused of handing out the drug-laced desserts is “out of state” with her mother for a family emergency, Prince said.

Authorities hope to interview her when she returns, FOX17 reported.