Michigan camera captures 15 inches of snow falling in 13 seconds

Rapid snowfall was captured on video in Michigan, where a winter storm warning is in effect as dangerous Arctic temperatures hit the Midwest.

The timelapse, posted online Monday by "The Mitten Dad," showed 15 inches of snow dropping outside of a home in just 13 seconds.

A polar vortex — the cold air and low pressure that constantly surrounds both of the Earth’s poles — has allowed bitter cold temperatures to drop much farther south than normal, and has slammed the Midwestern area of the U.S.

In Kalamazoo, where the video was filmed, temperatures hit minus 13 degrees Wednesday, with wind chill temperatures recorded at minus 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

For comparison, temperatures in Antarctica, where the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is located, hit minus 25 degrees.

In Cadillac, a town more than 140 miles north of Kalamazoo, light posts were recorded "shivering" as temperatures there hit minus 1 degree on Wednesday, with wind chill temperatures of minus 21 degrees.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday declared a state of emergency for Michigan, as authorities warn those in areas experiencing the winter weather to stay inside.

