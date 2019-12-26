Body of 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas found in pond, police say

The body of a 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas was found Thursday afternoon in a pond near his family’s home, investigators said.

Beau Brennan Belson was last seen playing outside with his family in Six Lakes around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Grand Rapid’s Fox 17 reported.

Michigan State Police, troopers, three K-9 units, and multiple fire departments, searched for the boy into the night, according to the station.

The search also involved an MSP helicopter and hundreds of volunteers from the local community, officials say.

The cause of the boy’s death remains unclear. The MSP Lakeview Post and 6th District Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Six Lakes is located about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids.