Michigan boy calls 911 to place McDonald's order and police deliver

A Michigan boy with an emergency craving called 911 last week to place an order -- and he ended up getting it delivered.

Five-year-old Iziah Hall was at his Wyoming, Mich., home on Sunday when he began craving some McDonald’s. The only problem was Iziah’s grandmother was fast asleep.

According to WZZM, that’s when Iziah grabbed an old phone which had been deactivated years ago and called the only number he could -- 911.

Iziah connected to dispatcher and asked her, “Can you bring me McDonald’s?”

Kent County dispatch contacted Wyoming police who sent Officer Dan Patterson to check on the boy, WZZM reported.

On his way to check on Iziah, Patterson stopped by a local McDonalds and picked something up.

"I figured hey I'm driving past McDonald's on my way there and I might as well get him something," he told the station.

Patterson said when he showed up, Iziah was initially worried that his grandmother would be upset that he'd called the police and asked him to leave.

Iziah’s grandmother said that they were grateful to Patterson, who also advised him about using 911 for emergencies only.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.