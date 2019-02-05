Michigan boy, 13, kills himself after being bullied on school bus, mom says

A 13-year-old boy in Michigan committed suicide last month after being relentlessly bullied on his school bus, his mother told local news media.

Michael Martin, an eighth-grade student at Everett High School, died Jan. 25 at a hospital two days after he attempted suicide at his home in Lansing, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Martin was tormented on the school bus over his weight, glasses and braces in the months leading to his death, his mother, Joanna Wohlfert, told the paper. Wohlfert said her son missed 33 days of school since September due to bullying.

Wohlfert told the paper she had reached out to the Lansing School District and the bus company that services the district, Dean Transportation, but both failed to investigate the alleged bullying.

“I know that some schools are overwhelmed with kids, but if you have a parent that’s reaching out to you, and trying to get help for their child, why wouldn’t you reach back?” Wohlfert told the paper. “Why wouldn’t you do something? He was going through a dark time and nobody cared. Nobody paid attention to him.”

Lansing School District spokesman Bob Kolt told the paper on Friday that school staff responded appropriately to the bullying reports. He wouldn’t comment further because the district is investigating the boy’s death. The school bus company released a statement offering condolences to the family and said it is in communication with the school district

Lansing police are investigating bullying related to Michael’s death.