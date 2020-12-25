Michigan attack on elderly couple leads to discovery of 2nd body: report

Investigators in Michigan reported the discovery of a second body inside a Detroit-area home where a woman was found dead and her husband critically wounded, according to a report.

Police said the third person was a man but did not disclose more details about his identity, FOX 2 of Detroit reported.



On Wednesday morning, Maria Ortega, 77, was found fatally stabbed in the Garden City home and her husband, Juan, 77, was hospitalized after he was found wounded, the report said.

The third person, whose body was found later, was related to the couple, investigators said.

Garden City police reported receiving a 911 call from a man threatening suicide who told them to track his location. Police traced the call to the home, coming upon the crime scene at 10:50 a.m.

The unidentified man was believed to be the 911 caller, investigators told FOX 2.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Equinox parked in the driveway was registered to a family member who does not live at the home but neither police nor family members were saying whether the vehicle's owner was connected to the deaths, the report said.

The investigation is continuing with both Garden City police and crime scene investigators from the Michigan State Police leading involved.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).